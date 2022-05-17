Techland Reveals First Image For Unnamed Fantasy RPG

Techland decided to tease their fans a bit with the reveal of an image from their unannounced AAA RPG fantasy game currently in the works. The company is still riding high off the release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and while they are currently developing a ton of DLC and ongoing updates and improvements, there also have another project in the works that we're probably not going to see for several years. Today they revealed that they have been working on a yet-to-be-announced AAA open-world action-RPG that will be taking place in a fantasy setting. And they dropped this piece of artwork as a teaser of things to come. We're guessing if the game isn't officially announced during Summer Games Fest, we're probably not going to learn much about it until 2023 at the earliest. Here's a quote from the company about this new game.

"We're very happy with what we have accomplished with the Dying Light franchise so far. Moreover, our journey with Dying Light 2 Stay Human has only just begun as we plan to support this game for at least 5 years, with its scope and size matching, if not exceeding, what we have provided our community with during post-launch support for its predecessor. At the same time, our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years. We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity. While we cannot share more details about this project now, we're all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right," said Paweł Marchewka, CEO at Techland