Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Gets Major Update

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed got a new update today, including color blind mode and more difficulty options

Game update introduces tougher difficulty levels with higher Mutagen Levels and increased enemy damage.

Explore New York with dynamic day-night cycles, collectibles, and thrilling brawls in solo or co-op mode.

Enhance Turtles' abilities using a skill tree and level up teammate friendships in high-energy missions.

Outright Games dropped a new update this week for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, giving the game some much-needed additions. This latest update adds a brand new Color Blind Mode with three options: Deuteranomaly, Protanomaly, and Tritanomaly. They've also added a new gameplay difficulty level that reduces life drops and increases enemy damage at Mutagen Levels 60+ and 80+, and a change to the Status Bar. You'll also see improvements to the accessibility menu, as the update is available right now on PC and consoles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed

Discover who's behind the new threat causing unrest as players slide into the sewers and speed through the streets of New York in a variety of high-energy missions. Uniquely hone each of the Turtles' abilities in a powerful new skill tree by racking up combat XP and leveling up ally friendships to unlock new exciting locations to explore. Meet familiar faces like Master Splinter, April, Bebop, Rocksteady, and more as players take control of the four masked heroes, each with their own unique combat playstyle. With an engaging, all-new storyline that follows the events of the movie, embark on an adrenaline-fueled adventure in solo mode or up to 2-player co-op as the brothers battle to keep their newfound happiness and pursue their dreams of attending a regular high school.

As the city declares a curfew, skate through the streets, grind on rails, and zipline between buildings amid a dynamic night and day cycle, which brings the colorful essence of New York to life. Players can discover an array of collectibles hidden across the graffitied city as they wreak havoc in dynamic brawls, dodge incoming trains, and immerse themselves in the gang's interactive world like never before. Infused with the Turtles' infectious humor, the upcoming game is set to see the return of Nicolas Cantu voicing Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Micah Abbey as Donatello, and Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo as the movie cast reprise their roles as the titular Turtles. Also set to delight fans of the film, lead character designer Woodrow White lends his acclaimed art style to the game as he conjures up a new breed of mutants in his iconic manner.

