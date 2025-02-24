Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Paramount Game Studios, Strange Scaffold, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown Launches Free Demo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown has a new demo available today for Steam Next Fest, showing off a small piece of the title

Article Summary Try the free Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown demo during Steam Next Fest. Available now.

Experience the first-ever TMNT turn-based game with evolving levels and innovative combat.

Explore individual campaigns for each Turtle in a graphic novel-inspired visual style.

Dive into an original TMNT story with a multi-genre soundtrack and customizable movesets.

Developer Strange Scaffold and publisher Paramount Game Studios have launched a Steam Next fest demo for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a tactical turn-based title in which you'll play as the iconic heroes in a half-shell fighting the Foot Clan and other powerful enemies. It's a bit of a mind trip to see the characters in this kind of setting, but it honestly works for what they're trying to do. The demo will be available until March 3.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is the first-ever turn-based TMNT video game. Inspired by the classic cartoon, you'll experience a bold new approach to the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Splinter and Shredder are dead, and as the Turtles approach adulthood, they're not just growing up… they're growing apart. Battle the Foot Clan as a powerful new leader takes control in action-packed campaigns that showcase each Turtle individually.

Carve through enemies in 20 constantly mutating levels that grow, shrink, and add new threats with each turn, inspired by classic TMNT games! Rack up points for high scores while experiencing a powerful original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story from acclaimed indie studio Strange Scaffold. This is the next step for Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael–and you can experience it with flying, slashing figurines in graphic novel-inspired splendor.

20 action-packed levels divided into campaigns focusing on individual characters.

A unique take on the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the minds at Strange Scaffold (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, I Am Your Beast).

Innovative turn-based beat-em-up combat, complete with mutating arenas.

Gorgeous graphic novel-inspired art style, with paint splatter, figurines, and diorama setpieces.

Customizable movesets to shape each Turtles' playstyle

Thumping multi-genre soundtrack from award-winning composer RJ Lake (Unbeatable, El Paso, Elsewhere).

