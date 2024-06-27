Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: terminator, Terminator: Survivors

Terminator: Survivors Releases New Making-Of Video

Check out the latest video from Nacon for their upcoming game Terminator: Survivors, as they take us behind-the-scenes of production.

The game explores a post-Skynet world where humans struggle to survive.

Players can expect a mix of combat, stealth, and base-building elements.

Terminator: Survivors is set for release on October 24, 2024, featuring co-op play.

Nacon has released a brand-new video today for the game Terminator: Survivors, as they provide a better look at how the game is being made. The video sits down with various members of the team as they discuss the story going into the game, as well as the work they've done to create a world set slightly after Skynet has started taking over. Enjoy the video as the game is still set to be released on October 24, 2024.

Terminator: Survivors

It's been four years since the day humanity nearly perished. The truth of the event is still muddied in half-truths as you emerge from a shelter to attempt and reestablish some semblance of society in a world that seems hell-bent on eliminating you and the last vestiges of mankind. You are tasked with scouring the surrounding land for materials, information, other survivors and key resources in order to establish a base of operations for your fledgling group. But you're not alone. Skynet's machines are hunting you. They don't feel anything. They never stop. Ever. Until they completed their mission: eradication of all humanity. Alone or within a group of up to four, lead humanity's rise from the ashes and unravel the truth behind the bombs, Skynet and the Terminator threat.

Meet iconic characters of the franchise as well as original ones and immerse yourself in a meticulously crafted world set in the post-apocalyptic future of James Cameron's masterpiece. Explore the open world to discover the key materials and survivors you need to advance your home base, but never forget: The fearsome and deadly Terminator is out there, hunting you, and a constant threat. Learn more about what happened on Judgment Day in an unexplored storyline and try to change humanity's fate. Grow the remnants of humanity at a home base you'll use to establish a new foothold for humanity and stand tall against the machine threat alone or in co-op with up to three friends. While you'll be armed to attack up close and at range, stealth and caution may be more intelligent approaches with Skynet's machines and scavengers lurking.

