Terrakion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2022
The Season of Mythical Wishes begins in Pokémon GO with a raid rotation based on the Swords of Justice. We began with Virizion, continue with Terrakion, and conclude with Cobalion. While none of these Pokémon are new releases, they are returning in honor of the upcoming Keldeo-focused Special Research. With Terrakion now in raids, let's take a look at the counters to take on this Legendary Pokémon, understand its Shiny rate, and plan a catching strategy.
Top Terrkion Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Terrakion counters as such:
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic
- Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Terrakion with efficiency.
- Lunala: Confusion, Psychic
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
- Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic
- Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf
- Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Jirachi: Confusion, Doom Desire
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Terrakion can be defeated with two to three trainers. A duo is possible with maxed counters. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Terrakion will have a CP of 2113 in normal weather conditions and 2641 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!