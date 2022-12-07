Terrakion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2022

The Season of Mythical Wishes begins in Pokémon GO with a raid rotation based on the Swords of Justice. We began with Virizion, continue with Terrakion, and conclude with Cobalion. While none of these Pokémon are new releases, they are returning in honor of the upcoming Keldeo-focused Special Research. With Terrakion now in raids, let's take a look at the counters to take on this Legendary Pokémon, understand its Shiny rate, and plan a catching strategy.

Top Terrkion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Terrakion counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Terrakion with efficiency.

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Jirachi: Confusion, Doom Desire

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Terrakion can be defeated with two to three trainers. A duo is possible with maxed counters. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Terrakion will have a CP of 2113 in normal weather conditions and 2641 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!