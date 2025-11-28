Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Coal Supper, Panic Inc., Thank Goodness You're Here!
Thank Goodness You're Here! Arrives On Xbox Next Month
Thank Goodness You’re Here! is finally coming to Xbox platforms, as the comedic slapstick game will arrive in early December
Article Summary
- Thank Goodness You're Here! launches on Xbox in December after debuting on PC last year.
- Play as a traveling salesman exploring Barnsworth, a bizarre Northern English town.
- Experience slapstick comedy gameplay, completing wacky odd-jobs for quirky townsfolk.
- Features hand-drawn animation, voiced dialogue, Yorkshire folklore, and an original soundtrack.
Indie game developer Coal Supper and publisher Panic Inc. have confirmed that Thank Goodness You're Here! is coming to Xbox this December. If you're not familiar with the game, this is a comedic slapstick title that takes place in the fictional and bizarre Northern English town of Barnsworth. You'll play a traveling salesman who is there to not only peddle their goods, but also take in the scenery of the remote town and its citizens, many of whom are eager to give you ridiculous jobs. The game has already been out for over a year on PC, so this is basically a port of the Steam version with all of the updates released so far. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game arrives on December 9, 2025.
Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Bold, beautiful visual design that seamlessly blends side-scrolling action vignettes with top-down exploration in a chock-a-block world
- Progressively more involved and puzzling odd-jobs to complete: cut the grass, bake a pie, traverse the astral plane!
- Hand-crafted animation and original story based on traditional Yorkshire folklore
- Authentic regional dialects guaranteed to mek thi spit art thi tea laughin'
- Oddly moving original soundtrack