Thank Goodness You're Here! Arrives On Xbox Next Month

Thank Goodness You’re Here! is finally coming to Xbox platforms, as the comedic slapstick game will arrive in early December

Article Summary Thank Goodness You're Here! launches on Xbox in December after debuting on PC last year.

Play as a traveling salesman exploring Barnsworth, a bizarre Northern English town.

Experience slapstick comedy gameplay, completing wacky odd-jobs for quirky townsfolk.

Features hand-drawn animation, voiced dialogue, Yorkshire folklore, and an original soundtrack.

Indie game developer Coal Supper and publisher Panic Inc. have confirmed that Thank Goodness You're Here! is coming to Xbox this December. If you're not familiar with the game, this is a comedic slapstick title that takes place in the fictional and bizarre Northern English town of Barnsworth. You'll play a traveling salesman who is there to not only peddle their goods, but also take in the scenery of the remote town and its citizens, many of whom are eager to give you ridiculous jobs. The game has already been out for over a year on PC, so this is basically a port of the Steam version with all of the updates released so far. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game arrives on December 9, 2025.

Thank Goodness You're Here!

After arriving early for a big meeting with the mayor of a bizarre Northern English town, a traveling salesman takes the time to explore and meet the locals, who are all very eager to give him a series of increasingly odd jobs… Thank Goodness You're Here! is a comedy slapformer, which unfolds over time as the players' exploration and antics leave their mark on the strange town of Barnsworth. With each completed odd job, new areas of the town open up, stranger and stranger tasks become available, and the clock ticks towards our salesman's big meeting. The town's colorful inhabitants are brought to life with vibrant hand-drawn animation, fully voiced dialogue, and wall-to-wall double entendres.

Bold, beautiful visual design that seamlessly blends side-scrolling action vignettes with top-down exploration in a chock-a-block world

Progressively more involved and puzzling odd-jobs to complete: cut the grass, bake a pie, traverse the astral plane!

Hand-crafted animation and original story based on traditional Yorkshire folklore

Authentic regional dialects guaranteed to mek thi spit art thi tea laughin'

Oddly moving original soundtrack

