The 7th Anniversary Party Ends Tomorrow In Pokémon GO

The 7th Anniversary Party ends tomorrow in Pokémon GO and there are bonuses that are still active and another that begins tomorrow.

The current anniversary event in Pokémon GO is wrapping up, but not before two new bonuses go live. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's still left for the 7th Anniversary Party event ending in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Costumed Pokémon : You will be able to evolve Party Hat Squirtle into Party Hat Wartortle and Party Hat Blastoise, both of which will be Shiny-capable.

: You will be able to evolve Party Hat Squirtle into Party Hat Wartortle and Party Hat Blastoise, both of which will be Shiny-capable. Wild spawns : Party Hat Squirtle, Cake Hat Pikachu, Meowth, Ponyta, and Togedamaru. Rare spawns include Galarian Ponyta and Absol. Certain species will spawn more on certain days, including: July 11th: Chespin, Gennekin, Froakie July 12th: Rowlet, Litten, Popplio

: Party Hat Squirtle, Cake Hat Pikachu, Meowth, Ponyta, and Togedamaru. Rare spawns include Galarian Ponyta and Absol. Certain species will spawn more on certain days, including: Raid rotation : Tier One: Party Hat Bulbasaur Party Hat Charmander Party Hat Squirtle Cake Hat Pikachu Tier Three Magneton Lapras Flareon Snorlax Sealeo Tier Five: Articuno – Can be Shiny Zapdos – Can be Shiny Moltres – Can be Shiny Mega Raids: Mega Blastoise – Can be Shiny

: New Avatar Items and Stickers : Visit the shop for Stickers and other items themed to this event.

: Visit the shop for Stickers and other items themed to this event. Paid Timed Research : This $2.00 ticketed Research will include: 1× Incubator 1× Super Incubator 1× Premium Battle Pass 1× Lucky Egg 1× Rocket Radar 1× Star Piece 1× Incense 77,777 XP An encounter with Pikachu wearing a party hat Niantic writes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins." Field Research task encounters: These Research tasks will yield encounters with Starter Pokémon and Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert.

: This $2.00 ticketed Research will include: Another chance at Shiny Mew for a paid re-do of the All-in-One $151 Masterwork Research : Niantic writes:

"Originally available during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto in 2021, we're making this Masterwork Research story available once more as part of our 7th Anniversary Party. Complete it for an encounter with the elusive Shiny Mew! Once purchased, you'll be able to access a Masterwork Research story, intended to be completed over a long period of time. Tickets for this Masterwork Research story will be available to purchase until Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Ticket holders will gain access to the Masterwork Research story during the 7th Anniversary Party event. To receive the Masterwork Research, you must open Pokémon GO at some point between Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. After you've received the Masterwork Research, you can complete it at any time. Trainers who purchase or have previously received this Masterwork Research story can also enjoy the following bonuses for the duration of our 7th Anniversary Party event. 2× Incense duration 2× Daily Adventure Incense duration 2× Lure Duration

: Event bonus: Increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends. Increased Gimmighoul coins. Niantic writes: "Chance of finding 7, 77—or more!—Gimmighoul Coins when you spin a PokéStop with a Golden Lure Module." The remaining time-sensitive bonuses include: July 11: 2× Candy for transferring Pokémon. July 12: 2× XP for evolving Pokémon



