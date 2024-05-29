Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Homelander, Mortal Kombat 1, the boys

The Boys' Homelander Receives First Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer

WB Games have provided the first official look at Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1, as the latest trailer shows off his moves and more.

Article Summary WB Games unveils Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1 with a new gameplay trailer.

Homelander from The Boys joins the roster, displaying super strength and laser vision.

Ferra enters as a Kameo character, now a teen and available for early access June 4.

Mortal Kombat 1 features a diverse cast of reimagined classic and new fighters.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have released the official gameplay trailer for Homelander as he joins the Mortal Kombat 1 roster this Summer. The latest guest fighter from the Amazon Studios series The Boys arrives to wreak havoc on anyone who stands in his way, taking iconic phrases from the show as well as some awesome interactions with the current roster. Along with his release, players will be able to play as Ferra, the latest Kameo character, which the team has made her into a teenager compared to the kid version we saw in MKX, apparently having already lost her partner Torr. Both characters join the roster on June 4 as part of the early access period for Kombat Pack owners, followed by the official release on on June 11.

Homelander

Homelander is the most powerful being on the planet and the leader of The Seven, the elite superhero team owned and managed by Vought International. In a world where "Supes" are made, he's the strongest of them all. Homelander presents himself as the ultimate patriot and protector, but don't let his movie star good looks or high approval rating fool you. He is a murderous, narcissistic sociopath with an insatiable need for validation, love, and power. Homelander's destruction of enemies and lust for power does not end with his world. Challengers from other realms will also face his wrath. As seen in the new video, Homelander asserts dominance over opponents through his super strength, aerial attacks, and capacity to laser enemies with his eyes.

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios. Introducing a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they've never been seen before, Mortal Kombat 1 features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, Nitara, and Reiko, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.

