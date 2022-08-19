The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 25: Samurott VSTAR

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we focus on the Hisuian Samurott debut in the Pokémon TCG.

Hisuian Samurott gets the full treatment in Astral Radiance, even more than any other Hisuian evolution VSTAR in the set. We have the three cards above which are a holographic rare, a Pokémon-V, a VSTAR, a Full Art, a Rainbow Rare VSTAR, and Gold Secret Rare VSTAR. Kouki Saitou uses his standard flat art style for this holographic card which foregoes line art for an almost cut-out style. Then, we get the best Samurott art in the set with Shin Nagasawa's intense Hisuian Samurott V. This card showcases action as well as a clear, anime-style depiction of this regional variant Pokémon. Finally, 5ban Graphics delivers a stunning VSTAR bursting with color. The use of sparkling VSTAR energy around Samurott's horn in particular is impactful.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.