The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 36: Samurott Full Art

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out three more Full Art Pokémon-Vs.

We have been seeing a lot of variety in the artists used for the Full Arts of this set, which is a change of pace, as generally 5ban Graphics is the key art house responsible for this card type. Up until now, every installment of this series has had different artists on each spotlighted Full Art. This time around, though, we do indeed have three traditional Full Arts by 5ban. This card type is where I think 5ban, whose non-Full Art Vs get a bit too 3D for me, shines. The Hisuian Decidueye does what it can with this weird design, while the Hisuian Sneasler card makes this new regional variant's colors pop perfectly over that melting sherbet background. The best of the three is the Hisuian Samurott, which has a vibrant, almost graffiti-style background of blue, yellow, and green, making this the most striking Full Art in the set after the standout Jirachi.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Art section of the set.