The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 40: Trainers Conclude

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we conclude the Full Art Trainer section of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

First up, we have Kamado. An Ancestor of Professor Rowan, Kamado is the boss of Galaxy Team in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Artist Hitoshi Ariga illustrates him with a regal vibe as he seemingly oversees some training happening off-image.

In the center is Roxanne, the Gym Leader of Rustboro Gym in Hoenn. A Rock-type Trainer, Roxanne is a learned scholar which is shown by artist Sanosuke Sakuma who depicts this serious character in a school setting.

We end the Trainer section with another Pokémon Legends: Arceus character with Zisu, the captain of Galaxy Team's Security Corps. She is known for using a mix of powerful Pokémon. This is Zisu's TCG debut of course, as the game is still new, and this card is drawn by KirisAki.

