The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 48: Hoothoot CHR

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery subset from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

These three Character Rares depict Pokémon with their Trainers, illustrated in a Full Art style without utilizing the etched texture of a standard Full Art. Today's selections include:

Galarian Obstagoon looks like it's singing something off of The Black Parade in this Character Rare illustrated by GOSSAN. This Dark-type Pokémon is depicted on stage, howling into a mic with its trainer, Piers.

Bronzong appears on a beautifully unique card, which uses a grey stony background to make the matching pastel colors of Pokémon and trainer stand out. Bronzong's trainer on this Hataya-illustrated Character Rare is Jasmine, Gym Leader of Olivine Gym.

Hoothoot's Character Rare is illustrated by HYOGONOSUKE, who makes this card stand out by letting Hoothoot be so small in the scene. Hoothoot stands on a stone pillar next to its meditating trainer Saga. What I love having seen this card in person is how the gleaming foil is giving space all over the card to shine beautifully.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Trainer Gallery section of the set.