The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 54: TG Trainers

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery subset from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

The Trainer Gallery subset primarily includes Character Rares and Character Super Rares, but it also includes special Full Art Trainers. These are the Full Art Trainers that were included in Japan's High Class set VMAX Climax, which largely feature Trainers from earlier Sword & Shield sets with different artwork. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance includes the following Trainers in the Trainer Gallery subset:

Allister Full Art Trainer Supporter

Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter

Melony Full Art Trainer Supporter

Milo Full Art Trainer Supporter

Piers Full Art Trainer Supporter

These cards are generally lower in value than standard Full Art Trainers as Trainer Gallery hits tend not to be incredibly difficult to pull.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Trainer Gallery section of the set.