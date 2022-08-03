The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 9: Radiant Greninja

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, check out another Radiant Pokémon.

First up, the Mythical Pokémon Keldeo skates across a body of water with its hooves on this holographic card illustrated by Naoyo Kimura. The lightly colored, painterly background of this card is perfect for the vertical-lined holo pattern of the Sword & Shield series block.

Then, we have the star of today's previews with Radiant Greninja by Souichirou Gunjima. This is, to me, the perfect example of what a Radiant Pokémon card can be at its best. Radiants largely have just a simple design in the background like the Heatran from this set and all the Starters from the Pokémon GO expansion. It makes the cards very simple. Greninja's, though, features a beautifully and fully rendered illustration of a gorgeous sunset painting the ocean pink and purple. This, and the Radiant Eevee, are the direction I hope that Radiants go.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.