The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 37: Alcremie & More

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll venture into the set's Trainer Gallery subset.

Dedenne Character Rare: Right up front, the blast of color that is this Dedenne Character Rare reminds me of the Koffing from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse. Artist kurumitsu delivers a fun, pop-punk vibe that sees both Dedenne and its Trainer, the Furisode Girl, beaming with joy. I'm surprised we haven't gotten a Furisode Girl Full Art, as that seemed like it would've been a shoo-in.

Alcremie Character Rare: This sweet Alcremie card, illustrated in Rockwell-esque classic style by OKACHEKE , sees Alcremie bonding Café Master, who looks at it with warmth and fondness. This is such a perfect example of the kind of emotion this card style can elicit. This card has ties throughout the set as well, with Café Master getting a Full Art and also showing up on Alcremie's standard card.

Ariados Character Rare: A bit more traditional in style, and not in a bad way, is this Ariados with Janine. Artist Shiburingaru draws Janine seemingly plotting with Ariados, but to what end? I'm thinking to scare someone.

