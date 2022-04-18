The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 43: RS Urshifu

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll continue with the Character Super Rares of the Trainer Gallery.

Yesterday, we showed the Single Strike Urshifu CSRs so today, let's take a look at the variant form of this Pokémon, Rapid Strike Urshifu. Both cards picture Urshifu with its Trainer, Mustard. The Rapid Strike Urshifu V CSR illustrated by takuyoa shows Mustard and Urshifu sparring, taking their fight to a body of water as Mustard leaps up in the air to avoid a blow. Then, the VMAX version from artist Scav takes a different approach. The Gigantamax version of Rapid Strike Urshifu towers so high that we can see clouds below it. It holds Mustard in the palm of its hand, as it emulates a pose that Mustard is demonstrating. No matter how big, it is clear that Urshifu respects its master!

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Trainer Gallery subset section of the set.