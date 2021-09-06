The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 14

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Rainbow Rare Pokémon cards of the set.

As I wrote last time, Rainbow Rare cards use the same linework as Full Art cards, which we already covered, so we'll talk more about the value here. When I write about the value of Pokémon cards, this is not for investors. I write for collectors, from the perspective of a collector intent on completing sets. Hopefully, this information can help you complete your set of Sun & Moon: Burning Shadows.

Lycanroc GX Rainbow Rare has a current market value of $13.82. It is the 14th most valuable card in the set. I'm personally a little surprised that this card beats out Salazzle, Alolan Muk, and Noivern, but it is just by a few dollars.

has a current market value of $13.82. It is the 14th most valuable card in the set. I'm personally a little surprised that this card beats out Salazzle, Alolan Muk, and Noivern, but it is just by a few dollars. Marshadow GX Rainbow Rare has a current market value of $16.00. It is the 11th most valuable card in the set. This makes it the fourth-most valuable Rainbow Rare of the set, only beaten by Charizard, Darkrai, and Gardevoir which are all iconic species. Marshadow is a new Mythical Pokémon in this era, and those tend to be popular.

has a current market value of $16.00. It is the 11th most valuable card in the set. This makes it the fourth-most valuable Rainbow Rare of the set, only beaten by Charizard, Darkrai, and Gardevoir which are all iconic species. Marshadow is a new Mythical Pokémon in this era, and those tend to be popular. Alolan Muk GX Rainbow Rare has a current market value of $10.65. It is the 17th most valuable card in the set. This seems like a reasonable place for Muk which I think is a bit cooler in its Full Art form, which shows off the Alolan color palette better.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Burning Shadows, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows continues with more Secret Rare cards.