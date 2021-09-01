The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 9

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art Pokémon-GX cards of the set.

Gardevoir GX Full Art: Where the Fighting-type Full Art GX cards suffer from the drab brown background, the Fairy-types look incredible with this vibrant hot pink. Gardevoir is a fan-favorite Pokémon and it looks like a dazzling badass here in this textured card. The pose, which sees its 'dress' flair up, gives intense Sailor-Moon-transformation vibes. The only problem here is how much this card makes me miss Fairy-types in the Pokémon TCG. I can't wait for their inevitable return.

Noivern GX Full Art: Noivern may look a little "strike a pose" here, but I love the balance of colors here. The Dragon-type background began looking sickly in the Sun & Moon era which was changed from the original greenish black that almost looked like a gemstone, but the royal purple and the cool blue-green of Noivern's design work well with this artwork.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows continues with more Full Art cards.