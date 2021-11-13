The Cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 15

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

EX Team Magma vs. Team Aqua – Team Magma's Groudon: This portion of Celebrations is quite interesting to me. The Pokémon TCG fell off in popularity quite a bit after the Neo era, which made a long stretch of sets that were both underappreciated and under printed. Many of the e-series and EX-era sets have seen their card value increase, making the cards and specially sealed products difficult to obtain. I think that this is a fine underdog of a choice, but I think cards like the POP Series Umbreon, which is unobtainable because of its price, are better options. This is a fine-looking card and many of the cards chosen for the set are here because of their playability, but the original is still somewhat low in value compared to many other cards of this era.

EX Team Rocket Returns – Rocket's Admin: This isn't the most popular of reprint choices, but I actually do like this quite a bit. That mostly comes down to the strong artwork. While other cards may have been better choices for collectors (there are a whopping eleven cards in the set that are over $100), I do think this one stands up!

With this series, we will spotlight all of the cards of Celebrations which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Celebrations continues with more cards from the main section of the set.