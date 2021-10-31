The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 2

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

Palkia : This is one of the most standard cards of the set, though it is quite nice. Palkia has maybe never looks more realistic than in this card, which renders it as both majestic and a bit horrific with this painterly style.

Pikachu Base Set Full Art : Going in, this was my biggest chase card other than the Gold Secret Rare Mew. While what the Classic Collection subset is doing is very cool (that is, reprinting classic cards and adding new holofoil and full texture), this is the kind of card that blows my mind. It takes something classic and adds a new element, which is the perfect way to celebrate such an occasion. This card sees iconic Pokémon TCG artist Mitsuhiro Arita take his original Pikachu drawing from Base Set and expand it into a beautiful Full Art. I'd love an entire set like this! Also, see if you can spot all of the other Pokémon in the background of this card. There may be more than you think.

Flying Pikachu V: Like the above Pikachu Full Art, one of my favorite aspects of cards like these is two-fold: they wink at the past in a way that embraces the present. And the other thing I like? Honestly, I like how easy these cards are to pull. If you get one of each Celebrations product, you will be either done or almost done building a complete set. That, I feel, is how special sets like these should work!

With this series, we will spotlight all of the cards of Celebrations