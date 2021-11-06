The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 8

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

Lugia: It looks like Lugia is about to spit some bars here. It's funny that this is the only Lugia card in Celebrations, as there was a lot of talk about the Lugia from Neo Genesis appearing in the Classic Collection. It almost seemed to be a given that that card, the iconic first appearance of Lugia in the Pokémon TCG, would be among the reprints. I read coverage and watched videos where many content creators seemed absolutely sure of it, even given no confirmation. Alas, we didn't get that card in the Classic Collection, and this is the Flying/Psychic-type Legendary's only appearance in the 25th-anniversary set.

Professor's Research: This card breaks tradition in a literal way. We see Professor Oak actually reach outside the card's border to scribble notes on the text area of the card, making this a creative addition to Celebrations.

Professor's Research Full Art: The one Full Art Trainer Supporter in the entire set, including both the standard Celebrations set and the Classic Collection subset, depicts the most iconic professor in the franchise: Professor Oak. Say what you want about the Neo Genesis Lugia getting shafted, but the Pokémon TCG did right by the fans with this one.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the cards of Celebrations which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Celebrations continues with more cards from the main section of the set.