The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 19: Banette & More

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey by venturing deeper into the Full Arts.

Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm has a few strong themes running through it, including a focus on Rayquaza as well as Kanto Pokémon. The latter is seen above with Full Art GXs focused on Electrode and Mr. Mime. Neither are species that we see a ton on Ultra Rares, so it's cool to see them here. 5ban Graphics, the art team responsible for a large percentage of GXs and an even larger percentage of Full Art GXs, is credited for all three of these. Due to the simplicity of Sun & Moon Full Arts, much of fan preference here comes down to what species and design you personally like. I'm a big fan of Ghost-types and specifically Shuppet and Banette, so I'm loving the Banette GX Full Art. I think that the gold accents also looks terrific over the foil, though the non-player in me wishes that the actual text of the card could chill the hell out. I know competitive players would balk at that, but they — I like what I like, and a wall of text isn't my preference when it comes to Full Art Pokémon cards.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with Full Arts of this set.