The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 4: Articuno GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey with some iconic Legendary Pokémon.

Articuno GX: Here we have another strong GX from 5ban Graphics , who have been hit or miss all through the Sun & Moon era. Articuno looks great here with this icy color palette. Though this isn't officially Shiny Articuno, the atmosphere's lightness ends up making it look like it is. This might be my personal favorite GX of the set, even though the Blaziken is also a really strong contender.

Regice: Though this Regice isn't even a holo, this Legendary looks strong as an iceberg in this standard Rare card illustrated by kodama . I love the crisp background here and the falling snowflakes which plays with darkness and light to create a dazzling icy set piece.

Kyogre: Now, it's getting odd. Why would Kygore and Regice both be non-holo! Shin Nagasawa illustrates this Legendary beast swirling with water, though I do think the placement of its facial features looks a bit off here. This Water-type icon could've used another pass to put some respect on its design.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.