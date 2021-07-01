The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 11

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.

Sandaconda V Full Art: I said this about the standard Pokémon V and VMAX, but I strongly feel that Sandaconda gets some undeserved hate in this set from collectors. Yes, there are more exciting cards, but the snakeskin pattern on the background of the card compliments the silver foil lineart so beautifully here. I was happy to pull this card myself, and while the digital art here looks quite nice, the card is even more stunning in person.

Galarian Moltres V Full Art: The Alternate Art cards featuring the Galarian Legendary birds are some of the best pulls in Chilling Reign, so it would take some truly beautiful artwork for the standard Full Arts to not pale in comparison. And this right here? That's some truly beautiful artwork.

Galarian Slowking V Full Art: Another absolute stunner, the purple and green swirls here give the impression that you've been poisoned… but you kind of like it. This is another great example of how the design of the Full Art Vs has drastically improved since they debuted in Sword & Shield base.

