The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 13

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.

Tornadus V Full Art: Every Pokémon is someone's favorite, right? I almost left this entry as just that, but I can't do Tornadus like that. While I like my Pokémon to look a little less like they're getting kicked out of Planet Fitness for setting off the Lunk Alarm, this card isn't a bad pull at all. The Alternate Art version of this, which I'll spotlight in a future installment, is actually exceptional.

Agatha Full Art Trainer Supporter: Well… every trainer is someone's favorite, right? Agatha is a member of the original Elite Four and… well, I think that this iconic Ghost-type trainer could have gotten a better card than this, if I'm being honest. She looks less like she's about to attack me with her Gengar and more like she's waiting for her husband to return from sea.

Avery Full Art Trainer Supporter: Avery is a Psychic-type trainer introduced in the Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor DLC, and… well, we all know someone who is just a bit too into steampunk, don't we?

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Full Arts.