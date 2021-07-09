The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 19

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Secret Rare cards.

Note that because Rainbow Rares use essentially the same artwork with a different color palette that we already covered in our earlier pieces, these installments will focus more on value and collectibility rather than the artwork focus that this series normally uses.

Sandaconda Rainbow Rare VMAX: For some reason, Sandaconda just gets no respect in this set. This is the lowest valued Rainbow Rare in Chilling Reign at a current market value of $9.22.

Galarian Slowking Rainbow Rare VMAX: Slowking's Rainbow card isn't much higher, with it priced in the teens which is a fraction of the cost of its Alternate Art V. This just goes to show how much collectors prefer a well-done Alternate Art to a Rainbow Rare.

Metagross Rainbow Rare VMAX: Metagross is a middle-of-the-road Secret Rare in Chilling Reign with a current market price of $16.68, which puts it just above the next card.

Tornadus Rainbow Rare VMAX: This one is currently valued at $15.28. We are seeing Rainbow Rares end up around the mid to high teens, which is certainly lower than during the Sun & Moon era when these were then most desirable pulls. We're seeing this due to a mix of the sheer number of these in the set paired with this new renaissance of Alternate Arts, which are the preferred pulls among collectors.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Secret Rares.