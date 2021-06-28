The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 8

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.

Celebi V Full Art: First, let's address the Copperajah in the room. Chilling Reign is all about the Alternate Arts. This has taken the steam out of Full Art pulls a little, because most people are truly after the Alts. While I get that, as I find Alternate Art cards among the most beautiful that the Pokémon TCG has ever printed, don't let it go unnoticed how much Full Arts have improved. Finally, after the basic color backgrounds of the GX era and the eyesore backdrops that kicked off the Sword & Shield era, Full Arts are finally back on track. The soft pink, green, and light blue colors of this Celebi, for instance, shows that standard Full Arts are once again as beautiful as they were during the XY era.

Blaziken V Full Art: This is about as basic as a Full Art gets these days, which I think speaks to the overall jump up in quality.

This is about as basic as a Full Art gets these days, which I think speaks to the overall jump up in quality. Volcanion V Full Art: Volcanion isn't among the most popular Pokémon, but the colors here are absolutely stunning. The blue of Volcanion's body hits the textured, silvery foil so nice, elevating exactly what its standard Pokémon V card did with this stunning visual.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Full Arts.