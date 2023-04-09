The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 16: Rayquaza VMAX We got three Rayquaza cards in Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith including two direct reprints and one brand new artwork. Can you tell which is new?

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at a few cards getting reprinted along with a different version of one of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies' most iconic cards.

The Rayquaza V and VMAX by PLANETA Mochizuki from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies are directly reprinted here with the same artwork. However, we also have a new artwork of Rayquaza VMAX from 5ban Graphics that sees the vicious Dragon-type Pokémon attacking from the other side. These cards are very similar, so I'm not exactly sure why the Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies card had to be reprinted as well, as that just makes completing the set harder for an artwork that most of us will already have, but hey… I'm just glad we got this new hitter.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.