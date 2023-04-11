The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 18: Eevee V Our spotlight on the cards of Pokémon TCG's special set Crown Zenith continues with Eevee V, Snorlax, and the final Radiant Pokémon.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at some more exciting cards featuring iconic species.

First, we have the final Radiant Pokémon card. Of all the Shiny Pokémon who could have gotten Radiant cards, I did not see Eternatus coming! It does make sense, though, that this Legendary Pokémon around whom much of the Sword & Shield storyline was based is here to close out the era in Radiant fashion. This card is illustrated by Kagemaru Himeno, who has been contributing to the TCG since the second-ever set, Jungle. A selection of Himeno's notable cards includes a whopping 23 cards from Jungle (that's over 1/3 of the entire set), including Eevee and its three Generation One evolutions, Dragonite and Aerodactyl from Fossil, the banned Grimer from Team Rocket, and the gorgeous Vileplume GX Alternate Art that depicted the Grass-type Pokémon dozing under a tree with its Trainer, Gym Leader Erica.

The Eevee V promo card from Japan finally made it to English in Crown Zenith. The cute You Iribi artwork makes Eevee look extra cuddly, setting this as my favorite V in the set.

Finally, we have a crochet Snorlax from Asako Ito, whose work on the felt background is every bit as impressive as the actual yawning Pokémon.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.