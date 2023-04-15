The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 22: Elesa's Sparkle Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith gave us another Elesa’s Sparkle Full Art Trainer showing the version of the character from Black 2 & White 2.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at a Full Art Trainer from the set.

This is a new version of Elesa's Sparkle Full Art illustrated by Megumi Mizutani, who shows the version of the character seen in Black 2 and White 2. The original blonde version from Black & White was pictured on a Full Art Trainer Supporter from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Artist Megumi Mizutani has been with the hobby since Black & White – Next Destinies. Some recent Mizutani fan favorites include Serena Full Art from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, Sylveon V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, and Jessie & James Full Art from Hidden Fates.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.