The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 5: Kyogre V Our spotlight on the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith continues with the Kyogre V, which originally appeared as a Gym Promo in Japan.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in special branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at another Legendary feature from the set.

Kyogre gets two cards in Crown Zenith. One is a standard card illustrated by Kouki Saitou and a Pokémon-V by PLANETA Tsuji. The Kyogre V was initially released as a Japanese promo card. We reported on it back in June 2022, writing:

Competitive gameplay is back on in the Pokémon TCG, and not just for English-language players as The Pokémon Company begins to reveal information about the Worlds event and merchandise. Now, Japan has revealed the next set of Gym Promos. There are seven cards that can be pulled from packs. Players will also be given a Cyllene Trainer Supporter in reverse holo style stamped with the Gym Promo logo. […] The Kyogre V is clearly the major hit of the Gym Promos here. […] I wonder if we will see these appear in the main series English-language Pokémon TCG set or if they will appear as SWSH Black Star Promos.

Here is our answer!

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.