The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 10: Salamence GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we move from the Fire-types to the Water-types with the Bagon line.

Bagon: Artist Kouki Saitou illustrates Bagon relaxing in a cave, essentially giving the Pokémon version of the Al Bundy post. With his little arms resting on that fupa, Bagon couldn't be chilling harder. Saitou skews close to the Sugimori-inspired Pokémon house style of art, but the lighter and grittier style of coloring sets it apart from the bright vibes that many expect from this TCG in an effective way.

Shelgon: If you've followed my long-running series of articles documenting the history of this incredible hobby, you might know what I'm going to say here. Collectors who key into the art styles will immediately recognize this Shelgon as a Yuka Morii piece. Morii is a clay artist and photographer who has been contributing these lovely pieces of work to the Pokémon TCG for years now, creating a unique mixed media style that is both perfectly Poké and immediately stands out as her own. Shelgon is not known for being an expressive species, but the lines Morii used for the eyes shows how clay can sometimes add more depth than the 3D style many artists use.

Salamence GX: Interestingly, we see art house 5ban Graphics break from their normal computer-generated style for a flatter kind of colors that effectively depicts Salamence in a terrain burning with ruby red fire. Salamence is one of the hobby's most iconic Dragon-types so it's nice to see it get a strong GX in this set.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.