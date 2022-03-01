The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 14: Kalos Full Arts

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's continue with the Full Art section of the set.

The section of the set features major chase cards that all tie into one of the strongest themes in Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light: the Kalos Region. Pictured above are the three Legendaries of Kalos on gleaming Full Art GXs with etched texture. Zygarde towers tall in its Complete Forme, looking like a Transformer's nightmare. Then, we have Yveltal which definitely benefits from the style of background used in Dark-type cards. This Pokémon may indeed look like crispy bacon, but breakfast has never been this intimidating when I order it. Finally, we have a Full Art featuring my absolute favorite Legendary, Xerneas. I quite like the pink background used for Fairy-types, and it suits Xerneas well. One thing I hope, though, is that Xerneas will eventually get a Full Art showcasing its stunning Neutral Mode. While I'm thinking we likely won't see it happen before the current Sword & Shield era ends in November, perhaps we'll get blessed with such a card in the newly revealed Scarlet & Violet associated sets.

