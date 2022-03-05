The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 18: Gold Secret Rares

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's close out with the Gold Secret Rares of the set.

This time around, we have four Gold Secret Rare Trainer Items and two Gold Secret Rare Special Energies. These cards are most commonly sought after by players rather than collectors, as they are essentially a way to flex a bit while using a card competitively. As a completionist collector, I'm not a huge fan of there being a bunch of these in a set, as I'd always rather a Secret Rare Pokémon than… you know, a drawing of a frying pan. However, I will say that sometimes the use of colors on these Gold Secret Rares makes them impressive when you see them in person. The Eneporter, for instance, looks terrific with its powerdy pink over that textured gold etched foil.

That concludes our spotlight on the cards of this set, but we aren't quite done. There is one more bridge to cross as we look back at the entire expansion, so stay tuned for the final step of the journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light. To look back on this series, click the Forbidden Light tag below. Next time, this journey concludes with a complete review.