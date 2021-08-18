The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 14

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Rainbow Rare GX cards of the set.

Kommo-o GX Rainbow Rare, Sylveon GX Rainbow Rare, Drampa GX Rainbow Rare: As with the other Rainbow Rare installments of this series, we're mostly going to skip talking about the artwork here, as these cards use the same line art as the Full Art cards. The one thing I will say, though, is note how much more interesting the Rainbow Rare palette looks on the Sylveon versus, say, the Drampa because Sylveon is a Pokémon suited to the style. Let's talk about the value of these cards here, but not from the perspective of an investor. What interests me is helping collectors like myself who love Pokémon complete their sets, and knowing the value of these will help people decide when to stop opening packs and switch to buying singles. The Kommo-o has a current market value of $15.54 and is the 15th most valuable card in the set. The Drampa has a current market value of $9.53 and is the 25th most valuable card in the set. This makes it the least valuable Rainbow Rare in the set. Finally, the Sylveon GX Rainbow Rare is the chase card of the set. Of course, it would be an Eeveelution! This card has a current market value of $62.60, making it almost double the value of the second-most valuable card in the set, which is the Gold Secret Rare Lightning Energy.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Guardians Rising, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising continues with more Pokémon-GX.