The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 8

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art GX cards of the set.

Kommo-o GX Full Art: This pseudo-Legendary Pokémon hasn't gotten the love that others such as Tyranitar and Metagross have gotten, but its feature in Guardians Rising is quite a good one. The one bummer here is what could have been. The Sun & Moon era changed the Dragon-type coloring from an intense, almost black yellowish-green which glimmers in the light like a dragon scale to this sickly dark yellow. Kommo-o itself makes this card great, but the old style would've made for a more impressive background.

Sylveon GX Full Art: This Sylveon, along with the Rainbow Rare version of this card, is the chase card of Guardians Rising, and for good reason. The pinks and blues here are absolutely loving, making this, to me, the best card of the entire Sun & Moon era at its time of release.

Drampa GX Full Art: Gloriously silly. While the flat colors of Full Art cards' backgrounds leave some typings with a less-than-desirable look (Fighting-types really suffer during this era), the Normal-type grey background takes on a beautiful, silvery sheen with the holofoil.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Guardians Rising, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising continues with more Pokémon-GX.