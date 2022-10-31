The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 17: Radiant Steelix

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move to the Steel-type cards from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

The final Radiant Pokémon of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin comes from artist Sanosuke Sakuma. Radiant Steelix gleams with textured, golden foil here. The color palette of Shiny Steelix works well with the simple blue crystal background that I personally interpret, with no real evidence, as a nod to Crystal Onix. While I always prefer Radiant Pokémon with more going on in the background, this works well enough. The Steel-types continue with the Mythical Magearna, illustrated in a stylized, line-free style from Rianti Hidoyat. We're getting Victorian vibes here from Magearna, who peeks outside from a home library as a beam of lens flare and light shines in.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.