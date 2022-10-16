The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 2: Grass-Types

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Grass-types from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Today's trio of cards shows off a fascinating array of artistic styles and techniques. Yuka Morii, an accomplished mixed media artist that has contributed to the Pokémon TCG for years, uses clay sculpting and photography for this incredible Seedot card. Artist AKIRA EGAWA delivers a stunning illustration for Phantump that gets me quite excited for Halloween time in Pokémon GO. Finally, we get more mixed media with Blipbug, created using photography and crochet by Asako Ito. Both Morii and Ito's work seems to use handcrafted backgrounds as well, which is such a fun aspect of this art. I'm already loving the diversity of style in this set.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.