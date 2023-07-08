Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Mobile, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Launches New Ragnarok Content

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has a new update for you to check out, as players can experience the new Ragnarok update.

Netmarble put together a brand new update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross this week as they have launched the new Ragnarok update. Aside from the fact they're adding a brand new Hero to the mix, this feels like a lot of the previous updates we've seen for the game where we get an event and some new additions, but not a lot of substance to the mix. It's basically a way to get some new content into the game before the next major event. We have the details from the devs of everything you can expect to see.

New Hero: First appeared in the original series Ragnarok, [Indomitable Will] God of War Tyr has been added to the list of playable heroes.

First appeared in the original series Ragnarok, [Indomitable Will] God of War Tyr has been added to the list of playable heroes. Ragnarok Special Pick-Up Draw: Players will have the opportunity to earn [Indomitable Will] God of War Tyr and other Ragnarok heroes including [Spellbinding Queen] Goddess of Beauty Freyja and [Clandestine Savior] Wanderer Thonar. SSR Heroes are guaranteed at 300 mileages while [Indomitable Will] God of War Tyr is guaranteed at 600 mileages.

Players will have the opportunity to earn [Indomitable Will] God of War Tyr and other Ragnarok heroes including [Spellbinding Queen] Goddess of Beauty Freyja and [Clandestine Savior] Wanderer Thonar. SSR Heroes are guaranteed at 300 mileages while [Indomitable Will] God of War Tyr is guaranteed at 600 mileages. Freyja's Golden Gift Card Event: By playing the game, players can earn event items such as the Ragnarok Card Pack, Guaranteed SSR Ticket, and growth materials.

By playing the game, players can earn event items such as the Ragnarok Card Pack, Guaranteed SSR Ticket, and growth materials. Event Boss Battle Returns ~ Demonic Beast Crockshell: Players can earn rewards such as the Diamond and Super Awakening Coin by clearing the boss battle. In addition, items earned from the boss battle can be used to obtain rewards such as the Ragnarok Card Pack and Brunhild Costume.

Players can earn rewards such as the Diamond and Super Awakening Coin by clearing the boss battle. In addition, items earned from the boss battle can be used to obtain rewards such as the Ragnarok Card Pack and Brunhild Costume. World Tree Tower (Nether): World Tree Tower (Nether) stage, Exchange for Nether, and Currency for Nether are added. Players can earn materials for LR Evolution and Holy Relics at the Exchange.

World Tree Tower (Nether) stage, Exchange for Nether, and Currency for Nether are added. Players can earn materials for LR Evolution and Holy Relics at the Exchange. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Updates: New Holy Relics for Elizabeth of Eternal Rebirth and Sun God Freyr have been added. An event to celebrate Evolution (LR Level), which started on June 13, is still available (100 Diamonds, 200 Enhance Potions provided).

