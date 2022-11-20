The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 37: Gold Trainers

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we finish up with Secret Rares of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

In addition to the Gold Pokémon VSTARs of this set, the Gold Secret Rares continue with four trainers:

Box of Disaster Trainer Item Gold Secret Rare

Collapsed Stadium Trainer Stadium Gold Secret Rare

Dark Patch Trainer Item Gold Secret Rare

Lost Vacuum Trainer Item Gold Secret Rare

Before 2022, this set would have ended here. Now, though, the final four main series Sword & Shield-era sets including Brilliant Stars, Astral Radiance, Lost Origin, and now the newly released Silver Tempest come with a 30-card Trainer Gallery made up of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black & Gold VMAXes. These Trainer Galleries have enriched pack openings, but I will save the why for next time when we dive into these special cards.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight moves on to the Trainer Gallery section of this expansion.