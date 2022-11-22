The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 39: Charizard CR

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Character Rares of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Leon, the Champion of Galar, is depicted here with his Charizard. This is one of the major stars of the Trainer Gallery, and I think that is worth celebrating due to its card types. Character Rares in sets with Trainer Galleries are a lot easier to pull than the more limited Character Rares from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse. That makes this Charizard quite an obtainable chase card. Artist GIDORA also goes more for a cute and cuddly depiction of Charizard which is a nice break from the ferocious Charizard cards we've been getting. That kind of left-field depiction of a Pokémon has been a majorly fun trait of the Sword & Shield era due to both Character Rares and Alternate Arts.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight moves on to the Secret Rare section of this expansion.