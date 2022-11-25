The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 42: Arcanine & Spiritomb

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the 30-card Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Today's previews are both inspired by the open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The first card, illustrated by You Iribi, features Hisuian Arcanine with its Trainer, Rei. Rei is the male protagonist of Legends: Arceus. It makes sense that he is paired with Hisuian Arcanine because Hisuian Growlithe was one of the first and biggest new reveals associated with the game.

The Spiritomb Character Rare features Vessa, who was featured as a mysterious character in Legends: Arceus that tasked the players with collecting 107 spirits to contain Spiritomb. The end of the quest implies that Vessa herself is actually the 108th spirit that makes up Spiritomb, which makes this quite a creepy and oddly beautiful card from artist Hitoshi Ariga.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery section of this expansion.