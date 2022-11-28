The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 45: Pikachu CSR

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

And here we are… the gems of the Sword & Shield – Lost Origin Trainer Gallery. Pikachu gets a Character Super Rare V and a Character Super Rare VMAX in this set, both of which depict Pika with its original Trainer Red. Ryota Murayama illustrates the beautiful scene of Red surveying his map while Pikachu perches on a rock, looking for adventures ahead. Then, the biggest (in more than one way!) card in the entire subset is of course the Pikachu VMAX by Souichirou Gunjima, who depicts Red preparing for battle as Pikachu goes Gigantamax behind him. This was, I believe, the first-ever Character Super Rare revealed when Japan was previewing art for their VMAX Climax set that serves as the primary basis for the Trainer Gallery subsets.

