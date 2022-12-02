The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 49: TG Trainers Part 1

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Today's previews move on to the Full Art Trainers from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin's Trainer Gallery. The Full Art Trainers in these Trainer Gallery subsets largely collect the Secret Rare Trainers from Japan's VMAX Climax set, which is cool, considering we haven't always gotten Japan's Trainers in international sets. Perhaps the saddest example of this is Japan's Tag-Team GX All-Stars set which closed out the Sun & Moon era. We have only gotten a few of the cards from that set as promos, but most of the Trainers remain unreleased in English. Here, we get a Boss's Orders featuring the ginger Team Flare leader, Lysander; a Full Art Adventure's Discovery, which redeems the lack of such a card in Fusion Strike; and a Cook Full Art. Adventure's Discover might go down as one of the better Full Art Trainers of the year due to the art bu Taira Akitsu, who has quite a knack for drawing this card style. Akitsu's standout Full Art Trainers include Korrina's Focus from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, Melony from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, and the stunning Zinnia's Resolve from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery of this expansion.