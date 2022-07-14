The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 30: Full Arts Begin

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we move to the Full Art cards.

We kick off the Full Arts! The Grass-types include Shuckle, Sceptile, and Virizion. Note that the Sun & Moon era uses a flat green background for all Grass-types. This is a trend that permeates the era, with each Pokémon typing getting its own color. This creates some sameyness that is unfortunate and limits the kind of art we get in this era, making the Full Arts here pale in comparison to the dynamic styles of both the EXs of the Black & White and XY era and the Full Art Vs for the Sword & Shield era.

To me, a card like the Shuckle stands out while the Sceptile and Virizion unfortunately get swallowed up, as the Pokémon TCG did not budge from these set background colors at all.

One thing that you can't see here, though, is how the texturing helps. I personally have the Lost Thunder Virizion V and it's a beautiful card. The texturing separates the background, making the green sparkle like an emerald. I would've still opted for more variety, but card is undeniably pretty.

