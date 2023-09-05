Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Cetoddle, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 13: Cetoddle Line

This installment of our exploration of the Pokémon TCG artwork featured in Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved takes us to the Cetoddle line.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Water-type cards from this set.

New Paldean species here! The Cetoddle line gets a solid focus, with Cetoddle itself getting two cards. The first one features delicate line art that depicts Cetoddle dancing in snowfall by Sekio. Artist Saya Tsuruta delivers the second Cetoddle, which is more stylized, showing the Pokémon jumping in an icy landscape. Cetoddle evolves into Cetitan, which Pani Kobayashi depicts as a powerful tank, ready for a battle. Then, we end with the single-stage Pokémon Veluza, who is drawn by Anesaki Dynamic, who plays with perspective beautifully with a spiraling whirlpool of water beneath this aquatic creature.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!