Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: marill, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pyroar

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 40: Pyroar & Marill

Our artwork spotlight on the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved move to the Pyroar & Marill Illustration Rares.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Illustration Rares.

The Male Pyroar may be the focus of this Illustration Rare, but we can actually see an entire family, including a young Litleo and a female Pyroar, below. There are even more Pyroar in the distance. This certainly has The Lion King vibes while still being very much its own piece, thanks to strong artwork from Po-Suzuki. This is actually Po-Suzuki's first-ever credit in the Pokémon TCG, and it's on a Secret Rare right out of the gate. That's an impressive start, and I hope we will soon see more from this promising artist.

For Marill, we have Southern Islands vibes! Remember when Marill was first coming out, and we all thought it was called Pikablu? Well, now, so many years later, we're getting the first-ever Marill Secret Rare with this Illustration Rare. This card is illustrated by Atsuya Uki, who debuted in the Pokémon TCG with the Cynthia's Ambition Special Illustration Rare in Crown Zenith. This is Uki's second credited card.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!