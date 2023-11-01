Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 58: Full Arts – Part 3

Our series focusing on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved continues with another round of Full Art cards.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Secret Rares.

We have five more Full Art Pokémon ex today. Full Arts used to be in the main numbered section of the set, but Scarlet & Violet now made English-language sets match Japan's rarity, turning these into Secret Rares. We have four new Paldean species here with Bellibolt, Tinkaton, the brilliantly colored Annihilape, which turned this species into a must-pull for me, and the Legendary Ting-Lu. We also get an appearance of the Alolan species Lycanroc in its Midnight form.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

