The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 19: Full Arts Part 1

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me through a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Pokémon GO.

We have three Full Art Pokémon-V here, each of them appearing in this set as a very specific nod to Niantic's mobile game. Artist MUGENUP delivers the towering Alolan Exeggutor V Full Art, reminding collectors of when this long-necked species arrived in the game as a surprise encounter. Then, powerhouse raid counter Conkeldurr gets its Full Art V courtesy of Ayaka Yoshida, who uses a background that reminds me of the Windows Media Player screensavers. Finally, GO-original Mythical Melmetal gets a sleek V from sadaji whose boring background is saved by solid rendering, which makes Melmetal's body look like liquid steel.

