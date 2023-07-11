Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet, Toxicroak

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 30: Toxicroak Ex

Our series spotlighting the artwork of Pokémon TCG's first Scarlet & Violet expansion moves to Dark-types, including Toxicroak ex.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's move to the Dark-type cards of the expansion.

The Sinnoh species Croagunk is featured on a common card by Shiburingaru, who depicts this Pokémon delivering a poisonous punch as purple gunk splashes out. Croagunk is a dual Poison/Fighting-type, and Poison-types are often depicted as Dark-types in the TCG much the same way that Ground-types and Rock-types are pulled into the Fighting-type umbrella. Croagunk evolves into Toxicroak, which gets an ex in this set by artist Nisota Niso. Niso is new to the Pokémon TCG as of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. You may recognize their artwork from the Orbeetle V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin or the Zeraora VMAX from Crown Zenith.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

